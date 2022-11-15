Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of CALA opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.66. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

