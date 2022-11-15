Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Down 21.0% in October

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 534,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,669.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 146,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,554.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,095 shares of company stock worth $242,914. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of CLMT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 74,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.27. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

