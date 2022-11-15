Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 550,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 5.9 %

Cambium Networks stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 234,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,898. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $580.98 million, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,881 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 541,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 144,389 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

