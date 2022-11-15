Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $67.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $67,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $130,586,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 377,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,348,186. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.