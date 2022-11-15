Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Purchases 37,155 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. 12,809,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

