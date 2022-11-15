Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 57,735 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,452,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares during the last quarter. Visa Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $236,559,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,828,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 639,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESGV traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.70. 8,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,921. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88.

