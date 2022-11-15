Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 961 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 196,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 76,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.32. 219,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,223,146. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

