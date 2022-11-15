Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) Price Target to C$7.00

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Taiga Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Taiga Motors Stock Down 2.0 %

Taiga Motors stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674. Taiga Motors has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Taiga Motors Company Profile

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of various electric powersport vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles, personal watercrafts, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in LaSalle, Canada.

