Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 4.55% of Canadian Solar worth $84,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,777 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 116.1% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

