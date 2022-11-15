Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$167.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$196.00 to C$167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$195.00.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$146.87 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$143.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

