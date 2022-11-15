Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 965,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.2 %

CTLP opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

