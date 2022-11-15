Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

