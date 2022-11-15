Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,417 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 1.16% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $257,000.

Shares of VTC stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,503. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

