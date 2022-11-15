Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 220 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.92. The company had a trading volume of 284,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

