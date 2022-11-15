Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the October 15th total of 1,206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPXWF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $33.24. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. Capital Power has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $39.87.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

