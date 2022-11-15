CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 1,439,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.8 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 12.8 %

OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

