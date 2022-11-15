CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 1,439,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.8 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 12.8 %
OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
