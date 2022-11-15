Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Issue None Dividend of $0.28

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.44. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,150 shares of company stock valued at $80,374. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

