Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.19 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,150 shares of company stock worth $80,374. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at $585,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

