Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 992,399 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13,056.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 992,399 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.0% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. 905,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

