Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.73. 15,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,140. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.