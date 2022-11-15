Capitolis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4,474.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,814 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.18. 308,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

