Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $116,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,829,976. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

