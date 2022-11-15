Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $101.09. 51,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $185.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.