Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

