CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $29.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CarGurus from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CarGurus by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 20.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $1,195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 28.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus Company Profile

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

