Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBUGet Rating) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.78. 18,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 552,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRBU. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The company has a market cap of $605.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

