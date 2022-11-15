Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 38,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,159. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $442.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.96.
Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
