Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.63.
Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CASY opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $239.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
