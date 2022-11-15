Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Preethi Sundaram Sells 56,786 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $930,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Preethi Sundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. 2,231,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,886. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 271,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

