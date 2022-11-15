Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) is Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Cavco Industries makes up 4.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Cavco Industries worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CVCO stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.40. 2,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.48. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

