Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Price Target Lowered to $0.35 at UBS Group

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $1.00 to $0.35 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.
Shares of NYSE CZOO opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Cazoo Group has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
