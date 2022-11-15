Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Price Target Lowered to $0.35 at UBS Group

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $1.00 to $0.35 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Cazoo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CZOO opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Cazoo Group has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cazoo Group

About Cazoo Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cazoo Group by 926.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138,935 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Cazoo Group by 625.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.