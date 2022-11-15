CBET Token (CBET) 24-Hour Volume Tops $19,357.45

CBET Token (CBET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, CBET Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $83.88 million and approximately $19,357.45 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000008 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

