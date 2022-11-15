Celer Network (CELR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $79.69 million and $3.88 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00579982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,077.57 or 0.30210314 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.