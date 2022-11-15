Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5276 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a dividend payout ratio of 86.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $508.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

