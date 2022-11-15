Centerra Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,188,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 334,821 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 320,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 260,875 shares in the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centerra Gold Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

