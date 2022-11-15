CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.10 and last traded at $104.74. Approximately 19,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,730,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after purchasing an additional 244,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $232,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

