Chase (NYSE:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $96.72

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.72, but opened at $94.25. Chase shares last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 35 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chase Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $941.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.67.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Further Reading

