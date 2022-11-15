Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.37. 2,520,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

