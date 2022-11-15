Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,135,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,264,000 after buying an additional 340,809 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

