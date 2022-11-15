Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 1.7 %
Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.02.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
