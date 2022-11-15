China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,164,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 1,082,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,640.0 days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Railway Group stock remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Railway Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Railway Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

