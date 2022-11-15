China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
CRGGF stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.
About China Resources Gas Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Gas Group (CRGGF)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.