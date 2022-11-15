China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

CRGGF stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

