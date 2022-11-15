Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Up 10.0% in October

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Chiyoda Price Performance

CHYCY remained flat at $2.32 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $603.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.11. Chiyoda has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Get Chiyoda alerts:

Chiyoda Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.