Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Up 10.0% in October

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Chiyoda Price Performance
CHYCY remained flat at $2.32 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $603.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.11. Chiyoda has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.04.
Chiyoda Company Profile
