Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.14.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.23. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.18 and a 12-month high of C$15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

