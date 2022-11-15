Chromia Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Chromia has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $64.31 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars.

