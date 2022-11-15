Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.33.

CB stock opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.44. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

