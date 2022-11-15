Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 2,488 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

BlackRock Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $741.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $971.50. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

