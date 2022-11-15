Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,761 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.