Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $406.94 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

