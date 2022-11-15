Cibc World Market Inc. Has $13.67 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MCK opened at $361.08 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.13 and its 200 day moving average is $343.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

